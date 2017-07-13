Toshiba: Not true auditor told co it can't form opinion on annual report

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen as window cleaners work on the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, February 14, 2017.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp (6502.T) on Thursday denied a media report that the company was told by its auditor that it would not provide an opinion, or an endorsement, for its annual report.

Toshiba has been unable to file an audited financial report for the year ended March. It has been at odds with auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata (PwC) since a surprise writedown at its now-bankrupt Westinghouse nuclear unit.

Toshiba's shares fell as much as 5.8 percent after the Asahi newspaper report. They were down 3.9 percent in mid-morning trade.

The company said in a statement it would continue working with its auditor to meet an Aug. 10 filing deadline.