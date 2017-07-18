FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in an hour
Toshiba shares jump; no immediate injunction for Western Digital in chip sale
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Netflix triggers shareholders’ Pavlovian response
Breakingviews
Netflix triggers shareholders’ Pavlovian response
Inside Israel's 'counter-terrorism boot camp' for tourists
World
Inside Israel's 'counter-terrorism boot camp' for tourists
Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
Cyber Risk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 18, 2017 / 12:35 AM / in an hour

Toshiba shares jump; no immediate injunction for Western Digital in chip sale

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen as window cleaners work on the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, February 14, 2017.Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp (6502.T) shares rose more than 8 percent on Tuesday after a U.S. judge postponed its decision in Western Digital Corp's (WDC.O) bid to temporarily block the Japanese company from selling its flash memory business in an $18 billion deal.

Western Digital, which is also bidding for the prized unit, sued Toshiba in San Francisco County Superior Court in mid-June, saying it believed a joint venture with Toshiba means Toshiba needs its consent to sell the business.

At the hearing on Friday, Judge Harold Kahn proposed requiring Toshiba to give Western Digital two weeks notice before closing the sale.

The Tokyo market was closed on Monday for a national holiday. As of 0012 GMT, Toshiba shares were up 7.9 percent at 250 yen.

Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.