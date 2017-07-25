FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
33 minutes ago
July 25, 2017 / 2:02 PM / 33 minutes ago

Toshiba board to meet Wednesday, weigh offers for chip unit: source

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen as window cleaners work on the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, February 14, 2017.Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp's (6502.T) board is set to meet on Wednesday to weigh three offers for its chip unit, including bids from Western Digital (WDC.O) and Taiwan's Foxconn in addition to one by a consortium which was previously a clear favorite, a source familiar with the matter said.

Toshiba is scrambling to sell its flash memory unit to cover losses from its bankrupt U.S. nuclear business Westinghouse.

But it has struggled to close a 2 trillion yen ($18 billion) deal with the group it previously chose as a preferred bidder, a consortium including Japanese-government backed funds, Bain Capital and South Korean chip maker SK Hynix (000660.KS).

Reporting by Taro Fuse; Writing by Ritsuko Ando and Adrian Croft

