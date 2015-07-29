FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toshiba to cut interim CEO pay by 90 percent on accounting scandal
July 29, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

Toshiba to cut interim CEO pay by 90 percent on accounting scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Toshiba Corp Chairman of the Board Masashi Muromachi attends a news conference at the company headquarters in Tokyo July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp said it would slash its interim chief executive’s monthly salary for the next two months by 90 percent, including previously announced cuts, following revelations of improper accounting at the Japanese conglomerate.

The company said on Wednesday it would reduce Masashi Muromachi’s monthly salary by 50 percent on top of the 40 percent cut already in place. It said it would also dock the pay of other senior executives, and that an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting in September would consider any additional measures.

Toshiba also said it would hire more independent directors, including lawyers and accountants.

Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
