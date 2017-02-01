FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Japan's IHI mulling ways to avoid risks from Westinghouse writedown
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
February 1, 2017 / 10:13 AM / 7 months ago

Japan's IHI mulling ways to avoid risks from Westinghouse writedown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's IHI Corp said it is considering ways to cope with a potential writedown on its investment in Westinghouse Electric Corp but denied a report that an IHI executive had said it was considering selling shares in Toshiba's troubled U.S. nuclear unit.

IHI senior official Mikio Mochizuki told a news briefing an option to sell its 3-percent stake in Westinghouse could help the infrastructure company avoid a loss on a huge Westinghouse writedown that Toshiba is set to report this month.

Jiji Press earlier reported Mochizuki's comments to mean IHI was considering a share sale.

Toshiba has said it will announce the amount of a loss it must book from Westinghouse, reported by Japanese media to be near 700 billion yen ($6.2 billion), in mid-February.

A Toshiba spokeswoman said the company did not have an immediate comment.

Reporting by Kentaro Hamada; Additional reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.