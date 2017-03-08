Toshiba to hold extraordinary shareholders meeting March 30

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki, Japan February 13, 2017.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp will hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting on March 30, according to a statement posted on the Japanese company's website.

The statement, posted on its website on March 3 yet dated March 15, said the meeting would be held at the Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba from 10 a.m. (8.00 p.m. ET)

A Toshiba spokesman said the company intended to send the meeting notification to shareholders on March 15.