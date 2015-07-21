FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toshiba accounting problems 'very regrettable': Japan finance minister
#Technology News
July 21, 2015 / 2:10 AM / 2 years ago

Toshiba accounting problems 'very regrettable': Japan finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pedestrians walk past a logo of Toshiba Corp outside an electronics retailer in Tokyo, Japan, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday revelations of accounting problems at Toshiba Corp were “very regrettable”, adding they could lead to a loss of confidence in the country’s corporate governance and stock market.

Aso made the remark after a third-party committee hired by the electronics maker to look into accounting irregularities found that the company had overstated its operating profit by 151.8 billion yen ($1.22 billion) over several years.

“If (Japan) fails to implement appropriate corporate governance, it could lose market trust ... It’s very regrettable,” said Aso, who also serves as financial services minister. He declined to comment on how the securities watchdog would deal with the issue.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
