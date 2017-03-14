Factbox: Life after memory chips - what's in the New Toshiba?

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen behind a traffic signal at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan January 27, 2017.

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Japan's Toshiba Corp (6502.T), presenting its plan to sustain the firm after a $6.3 billion writedown, identified a "Rebuilt Toshiba" as a maker of components and machinery that will exclude its once-core memory chips arm and problematic nuclear power business.

The following is a breakdown of Toshiba, the conglomerate behind the first mass-market laptop and whose current output is as varied as train carriages and light bulbs.

WHAT HAS TOSHIBA SOLD OVER THE PAST YEAR?

*9.9 percent of Toshiba Plant Systems & Services Corp (1983.T) ($136 million)

*1.78 percent of Japan Display Inc (6740.T)

*Minority stake in Toshiba Machine Co Ltd (6104.T) ($134 mln)

*Sigma Power Ariake Corp ($191 million)

*Toshiba Medical Finance Co Ltd ($27.3 million)

WHAT ELSE COULD IT SELL?

*Up to a majority of Toshiba Memory Corp to raise at least 1 trillion yen ($8.7 billion)

*Majority stake in Westinghouse Electric Co LLC

*Smart meter group Landis+Gyr for $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

WHAT'S LEFT IN THE 'NEW TOSHIBA'?

The chips and nuclear businesses combined accounted for almost a third of revenue and over 70 percent of operating income in the financial year through March 2017.

Toshiba expects its rump business - which includes information technology and batteries - to earn revenue of over 4 trillion yen ($34.75 billion) and operating income of 210 billion in 2019.

Contributing about half of both will be a business domain the company dubs "Social Infrastructure," which includes:

*Public infrastructure (water treatment, logistics)

*Buildings and facilities (air conditioning, elevators)

*Railway Systems

*Printers and store retail registers

The next biggest domain will be Energy:

*Hydro, thermal and geothermal power

*Power transmission and distribution

*Nuclear power in Japan

*Next-generation energy

Rebuilt Toshiba's third pillar will be electronic devices:

*Semiconductors (automotive, industrial)

*Large-density hard drives for companies

The fourth and smallest division will be information communications technology (ICT) which Toshiba said will create services such as voice and image recognition systems using artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT).