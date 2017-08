FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba is seen as shareholders arrive at Toshiba's extraordinary shareholders meeting in Chiba, Japan, March 30, 2017.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp (6502.T) will file its twice-delayed October-December results as early as noon (0300 GMT) Tuesday, with a disclaimer of opinion from auditors, a source briefed on the matter said.

Toshiba is expected to hold a press conference around 0700 GMT (3 am ET), the source told Reuters.