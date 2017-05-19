SK Hynix says will bid for Toshiba's memory chip business as part of a consortium

The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen behind cherry blossoms at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan April 11, 2017.

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Hynix Inc (000660.KS) said on Friday it will submit a final bid for Toshiba Corp's (6502.T) memory chip business as part of a consortium.

The company did not say what other companies were in the consortium.

People familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier on Friday SK Hynix will be part of a consortium led by U.S. buyout firm Bain Capital LP, which seeks to buy a majority stake in the Toshiba chip business, offering around 1.5 trillion yen ($13.49 billion).