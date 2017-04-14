FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foxconn asks for SoftBank cooperation in bid for Toshiba chip unit: Nikkei
#Technology News
April 14, 2017 / 5:42 AM / 4 months ago

Foxconn asks for SoftBank cooperation in bid for Toshiba chip unit: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan March 29, 2016.Tyrone Siu/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn has asked for SoftBank Group's cooperation in its bid for Toshiba Corp's prized memory chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

Foxconn, known formally as Hon Hai Precision Industry, is expected to ask SoftBank for help in smoothing the way with Japanese banks, the report said.

Foxconn may also team up with Apple Inc for the bid, the report said, following a similar report by public broadcaster NHK earlier.

Reporting by Junko Fujita and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

