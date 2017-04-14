Imagination Tech starts dispute process with Apple
LONDON Imagination Technologies said it had started a "dispute resolution procedure" with Apple, its biggest customer, after failing to resolve a standoff over licensing between the two companies.
TOKYO Taiwan's Foxconn has asked for SoftBank Group's cooperation in its bid for Toshiba Corp's prized memory chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.
Foxconn, known formally as Hon Hai Precision Industry, is expected to ask SoftBank for help in smoothing the way with Japanese banks, the report said.
Foxconn may also team up with Apple Inc for the bid, the report said, following a similar report by public broadcaster NHK earlier.
LOS ANGELES Family members of three victims of the December 2015 shooting rampage in San Bernardino, California, have sued Facebook, Google and Twitter, claiming that the companies permitted Islamic State to flourish on social media.