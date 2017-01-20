Toshiba shares extend losses on accounting woes

Workers prepare the New Year's eve numerals above a Toshiba sign in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 26, 2016.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Toshiba Corp (6502.T) extended losses on Friday, weighed down by concern over a potentially bigger-than-expected $6 billion writedown triggered by cost overruns at its U.S. nuclear business.

The shares were down 6 percent in early trade and pared some losses to trade down around 4 percent by 0012 GMT. Toshiba's shares have almost halved since the group first announced in December the prospect of a nuclear writedown.