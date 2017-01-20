FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Toshiba shares extend losses on accounting woes
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
January 20, 2017 / 12:27 AM / 7 months ago

Toshiba shares extend losses on accounting woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers prepare the New Year's eve numerals above a Toshiba sign in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 26, 2016.Andrew Kelly

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Toshiba Corp (6502.T) extended losses on Friday, weighed down by concern over a potentially bigger-than-expected $6 billion writedown triggered by cost overruns at its U.S. nuclear business.

The shares were down 6 percent in early trade and pared some losses to trade down around 4 percent by 0012 GMT. Toshiba's shares have almost halved since the group first announced in December the prospect of a nuclear writedown.

Reporting by Clara Ferreira Marques; Editing by Himani Sarkar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.