5 months ago
Japan not considering support for Toshiba: government spokesman
March 17, 2017 / 1:58 AM / 5 months ago

Japan not considering support for Toshiba: government spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese government is not considering steps to support embattled conglomerate Toshiba Corp, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Friday.

Toshiba this week missed submitting audited third-quarter earnings for a second time and said it would consider selling a majority stake in the Westinghouse nuclear unit at the center of its financial troubles.

Sources have told Reuters that a fund backed by the government may invest as a minority stakeholder in Toshiba's memory chip business, which the company is looking to sell to raise cash.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

