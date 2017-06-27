Locked-out members of the Local 651 International Brotherhood of Boilermakers union carry signs outside Westinghouse Electric's manufacturing facility in Newington, New Hampshire, U.S., May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WILMINGTON, Del The Delaware Supreme Court ruled in favor of Chicago Bridge & Iron Co (CBI.N) on Tuesday in its in $2 billion dispute with Westinghouse Electric Co that stems from cost overruns at a pair of unfinished U.S. nuclear power plants.

The two companies have been sparring over a 2015 deal in which Westinghouse, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp (6502.T), bought the nuclear construction business of Chicago Bridge but later sought an adjustment to the closing deal price.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Bernard Orr)