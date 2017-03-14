FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toshiba CEO says sees takers for Westinghouse nuclear unit
March 14, 2017 / 8:23 AM / 5 months ago

Toshiba CEO says sees takers for Westinghouse nuclear unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Toshiba Corp CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa bows during a news conference at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan March 14, 2017.Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp (6502.T) Chief Executive Satoshi Tsunakawa said on Tuesday he expected the company's U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse to attract interest from potential buyers given its stable fuel and services business.

Speaking at a news conference, Tsunakawa sidestepped questions over whether a Chapter 11 filing for Westinghouse was a possibility, saying there were "various options" for the unit.

Toshiba said earlier it would speed up looking at whether to sell a majority of Westinghouse, which has become the epicenter of Toshiba's latest crisis and an expected $6.3 billion writedown.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Taiga Uranaka

