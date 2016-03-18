FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Westinghouse Electric denies accounting probe report
March 18, 2016 / 2:09 AM / a year ago

Westinghouse Electric denies accounting probe report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chief Executive of Westinghouse Electric Company, Danny Roderick, speaks during a news conference at the Toshiba head office in Tokyo, in this file photo dated November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

(Reuters) - Westinghouse Electric Co, a U.S. unit of Toshiba Corp (6502.T), denied a media report that indicated the nuclear unit’s finances were possibly being investigated by the U.S. government.

According to a Bloomberg report, Toshiba was under investigation by the U.S. authorities over accounting related to its Westinghouse nuclear power operations.

“To our knowledge, Westinghouse financial reporting is not under investigation,” Chief Executive Danny Roderick said in a statement.

However, Toshiba said its U.S. units have received a request for information from U.S. authorities regarding accounting issues.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

