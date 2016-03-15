FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toshiba in talks to sell its white goods business to Midea Group: Nikkei
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
March 14, 2016 / 10:42 PM / a year ago

Toshiba in talks to sell its white goods business to Midea Group: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

(Reuters) - Japanese industrial conglomerate Toshiba Corp (6502.T) said it is in late-stage talks to sell its white goods business to Chinese household appliance giant Midea Group Co Ltd (000333.SZ), Nikkei reported on Monday.

The deal is expected to fetch tens of billions of yen, the Japanese business daily reported.

Toshiba said in a statement the company was negotiating with other companies about restructuring its white goods business, but nothing had been decided.

Toshiba granted Canon Inc (7751.T) exclusive negotiating rights for its medical equipment unit, earlier this month, after a hotly contested auction, with a report putting Canon’s offer at more than $6 billion.

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru and Chang-Ran Kim in Tokyo; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.