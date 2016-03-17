FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toshiba says agreed to sell white goods ops to China's Midea Group
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
March 17, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

Toshiba says agreed to sell white goods ops to China's Midea Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp said on Thursday it had agreed to sell the majority of its white goods business to China’s Midea Group Co Ltd.

The laptops-to-nuclear conglomerate is aiming to finalize the deal by the end of this month, with the two companies negotiating details, Toshiba said.

Toshiba is trying to overhaul its operations following last year’s revelations of overstated profits going back to around 2009.

Toshiba’s white goods business posted sales of 225 billion yen ($2.01 billion) in fiscal 2014. Midea Group is the world’s second-largest maker of white goods, according to Euromonitor.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.