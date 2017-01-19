FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BlackRock owns 5 percent of Toshiba, likely becoming top shareholder
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
January 19, 2017 / 11:34 AM / 7 months ago

BlackRock owns 5 percent of Toshiba, likely becoming top shareholder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The BlackRock logo is seen outside of its offices in New York City, U.S., October 17, 2016.Brendan McDermid

TOKYO (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc has a stake in Toshiba Corp of 5.01 percent, according to a Japanese government filing, likely becoming the struggling firm's top shareholder.

According the filing, BlackRock had bought the stake for investment purposes.

JP Morgan Chase owned 4.14 percent of Toshiba shares as of Sept. 30, its biggest shareholder at the time, according to an earlier Toshiba filing.

Toshiba's financial crisis deepened on Thursday as media reported it may unveil a bigger-than-expected $6 billion writedown for its U.S. nuclear business, sending its shares sliding.

Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.