FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Toshiba moves to slash capital base to enable payout, get fresh funds
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
May 23, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

Toshiba moves to slash capital base to enable payout, get fresh funds

Makiko Yamazaki

2 Min Read

A man walks past a Toshiba Corp logo displayed on one of its television sets in Tokyo, Japan, November 26, 2015.Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Toshiba Corp plans to more than halve its capital base, a move that may enable it to resume paying dividends quicker and get a fresh capital injection as it aims to recover from a $1.3 billion accounting scandal last year.

Toshiba will cut its capital to 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) from 439.9 billion yen to plug a deficit in its earnings reserves on its balance sheet after posting huge losses, the company said on Monday.

A capital reduction is a common step for Japanese companies with a history of deep losses that aim to return to profits and begin paying dividends. Mitsubishi Motors undertook a capital reduction in 2013.

The step allows Toshiba to set aside the amount of the capital reduced as an earnings reserve on the balance sheet to fund future dividends. A dividend resumption would be crucial when the company decides to issue new shares to boost its capital base.

"Our shareholders' equity is thin as we all know," Chief Financial Officer Masayoshi Hirata told a press briefing. "We will first improve our management efficiency, but could then consider various capital strategies."

But in a sign that straightening its books was still a work in progress, Toshiba corrected its earnings results for the year that ended in March, citing miscalculation in taxes and a change in the method of evaluating goodwill of the nuclear business.

Its operating loss came to 708.7 billion yen, compared with the 719.1 billion yen loss announced earlier this month, it said.

The correction was partly due to "a lack of enough time to check the final process of compiling financial statements," Hirata said. "We will do our best to prevent recurrences."

The capital reduction will be subject to shareholders' approval and would be effective July 31, the embattled industrial conglomerate said in a statement.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.