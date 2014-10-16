Toshiba and United Technologies ink deal to expand outside Japan

The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen at an electronics store in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

(Reuters) - Toshiba Corp said it had signed an agreement with United Technologies Corp to strengthen strategic collaboration through their joint venture, Toshiba Carrier Corp, which develops air-conditioning equipment.

The deal will expand the venture’s engineering and sales resources outside Japan and establish engineering centers in the United States and Europe.

The venture will also explore manufacturing opportunities in India and North America, the companies said.