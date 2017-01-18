FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toshiba in talks to sell chip business stake to Western Digital: source
January 18, 2017 / 3:36 AM / 7 months ago

Toshiba in talks to sell chip business stake to Western Digital: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pedestrians walk past a logo of Toshiba Corp outside an electronics retailer in Tokyo September 14, 2015.Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.

Toshiba said in a statement earlier that it had been considering various options for its memory business, including a spin-off, but that nothing concrete had been decided.

California-based data storage company Western Digital operates a NAND flash memory plant in the city of Yokkaichi in Mie prefecture with Toshiba.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Himani Sarkar

