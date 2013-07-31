Toshiba's quarterly profit misses forecasts, TVs and PCs weigh

Shoppers look at Toshiba Corp's Regza television at an electronics store in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp’s (6501.T) quarterly profit fell short of forecasts as losses from consumer electronics weighed on its results even as strong demand for smartphones in emerging markets fuels a recovery in prices for its mainstay NAND flash memory chips.

Toshiba said on Wednesday its operating profit for April-June doubled to 24.35 billion yen ($248.33 million), below the 39.86 billion yen average estimate from seven analysts by Thomson Reuters Starmine, which puts heavier weighting on more recent estimates and highly rated analysts.

Like other Japanese electronics makers, Toshiba is bleeding red ink in its TV and PC businesses, which together lost 18 billion yen in the quarter as its share in overseas markets continued to drop and European sales came in well under expectations.

A sharp drop in domestic demand for nuclear and thermal power systems from last year left Toshiba’s social infrastructure segment contributing just 1.1 billion yen to operating profit, down from last year’s 8 billion yen.

But a pick-up in NAND flash memory chip prices this year boosted operating profit for its electronic parts segment by nearly four times, to 47.9 billion yen.

Toshiba is following market leader Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) in ramping up investment in the chips with the expansion of a factory and is considering spending an extra $300 million on new equipment. Half of its total capital expenditure budget this year is devoted to the chips.

The company left its operating profit forecast for the full year to March 2014 unchanged at 260 billion yen, a gain of 34 percent from the year before.

($1 = 98.0550 Japanese yen)