FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toshiba to battle Micron over Elpida: Nikkei
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 29, 2012 / 5:55 PM / in 6 years

Toshiba to battle Micron over Elpida: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past Toshiba Corp's Regza liquid-crystal display (LCD) televisions at an electronic store in Tokyo January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

(Reuters) - Toshiba Corp (6502.T) has decided to join the bidding race to sponsor Elpida Memory Inc’s 6665.T turnaround from bankruptcy, setting stage for a battle with U.S.-based Micron Technology (MU.O), the Nikkei business daily said.

Toshiba, which believes adding Elpida’s cell-phone-use DRAMs to its offerings is crucial for its survival in the chip industry, might seek financial assistance from the government-backed Enterprise Turnaround Initiative Corp of Japan, the newspaper said.

Elpida Memory, will soon stop accepting applications for the first round of bidding, Nikkei said. After the second round at the end of April, a single sponsor will be selected in early May, the daily said.

Though other firms such as Intel Corp (INTC.O) may join the fray, Toshiba and Micron are likely to become leading contenders, the business daily said.

Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.