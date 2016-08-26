Toshiba: Japan trunk bank sues it for $120 million over accounting scandal

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp (6502.T) said on Friday a Japanese trust bank was suing it for 12 billion yen ($119 million) for losses stemming from the company's $1.3 billion accounting scandal last year.
Japan Trustee Services Bank had filed the suit with the Tokyo District Court on Aug. 9, the technology and industrial conglomerate said in a statement.
Toshiba said it would set aside a "reasonable" amount of cash to cover any damages and would revise its earnings guidance as needed.
