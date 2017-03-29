FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SK Hynix consortium bids over $9 billion for Toshiba chip unit: Maeil Business
March 29, 2017 / 12:16 AM / 5 months ago

SK Hynix consortium bids over $9 billion for Toshiba chip unit: Maeil Business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Employee walks past the logo of SK Hynix at its headquarters in Seongnam, South Korea, April 25, 2016.Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - A consortium led by South Korea's SK Hynix Inc (000660.KS) has offered to pay more than $9 billion for a majority stake in Toshiba Corp's (6502.T) memory chip business, the Maeil Business Newspaper reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.

The South Korean media report said SK Hynix has partnered with Japanese financial institutions to bid for the Toshiba business. The paper did not name those Japanese investors.

SK Hynix could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

