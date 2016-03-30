FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toshiba to book $800 million in April-June on sale of white goods business
March 30, 2016 / 7:35 AM / 2 years ago

Toshiba to book $800 million in April-June on sale of white goods business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past a Toshiba Corp logo displayed on one of its television sets in Tokyo, Japan, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp said on Wednesday it would book a pretax profit of 90 billion yen ($801.7 million) for its first quarter ending June, on the sale of its while good business to China’s Midea Group Co Ltd.

The company said it had agreed with Midea to sell a stake of 80.1 percent stake in its white goods unit for about 53.7 billion yen.

The profit from the transaction exceeded the deal price since the former reflects the unit’s debt that will be removed from Toshiba’s balance sheet, the company said.

Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

