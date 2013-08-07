FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toshiba sets nuclear division sales target of $6.45 billion by 2015/16
August 7, 2013 / 5:51 AM / in 4 years

Toshiba sets nuclear division sales target of $6.45 billion by 2015/16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Toshiba Corp President and Chief Executive Hisao Tanaka speaks during the company's corporate strategy meeting in Tokyo August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp (6502.T) said on Wednesday it has set a sales target for its nuclear power business of 630 billion yen ($6.45 billion) for the year to March 2016, citing steady progress with projects in China and the United States.

The target, released with a mid-term management plan, compared with its target a year earlier of 1 trillion yen in sales for the division by the year to March 2018.

The Fukushima crisis has hurt its nuclear business in its home market in Japan as well as in several overseas markets such as Germany, which now plans to quit nuclear power completely.

Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Edmund Klamann

