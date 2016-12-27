FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toshiba flags big impairment loss on U.S. nuclear business acquisition
December 27, 2016 / 7:33 AM / 8 months ago

Toshiba flags big impairment loss on U.S. nuclear business acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp (6502.T) said on Tuesday that it expects to book an impairment loss on the acquisition of a U.S. nuclear power business by its Westinghouse unit, a figure that could reach several billions of dollars.

The Japanese conglomerate said it planned to book several billions of dollars in goodwill related to the purchase of CB&I Stone and Webster but added that was seeking to determine if it should write down the entire value of goodwill or just part of it.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

