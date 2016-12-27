Toshiba flags big impairment loss on U.S. nuclear business acquisition

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp (6502.T) said on Tuesday that it expects to book an impairment loss on the acquisition of a U.S. nuclear power business by its Westinghouse unit, a figure that could reach several billions of dollars.

The Japanese conglomerate said it planned to book several billions of dollars in goodwill related to the purchase of CB&I Stone and Webster but added that was seeking to determine if it should write down the entire value of goodwill or just part of it.