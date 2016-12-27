Toshiba considering capital strategy after flagging potential big losses

A man walks past a Toshiba Corp logo displayed on one of its television sets in Tokyo, Japan, November 26, 2015.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp said on Tuesday the conglomerate was considering to steps to raise capital as it could not rule out that a huge charge to its U.S. nuclear business might wipe out its shareholders' equity.

"We are considering measures including some kind of capital strategy," CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa told a news conference, after Toshiba announced it may have to book several billion dollars in losses related to a U.S. nuclear power acquisition.

He did not detail the measures under consideration.

Asked if Toshiba could fall into negative net worth as a result of the charge over the purchase by its Westinghouse unit, Chief Financial Officer Masayoshi Hirata said the company cannot yet estimate the amount of the charge.