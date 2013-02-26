FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toshiba appoints Hisao Tanaka as chief executive
February 26, 2013 / 5:25 AM / 5 years ago

Toshiba appoints Hisao Tanaka as chief executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of Toshiba Corp is seen atop of the company headquarters in Tokyo January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Shohei Miyano

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp will promote Hisao Tanaka, a long-time manager of procurement and manufacturing at its consumer electronics division, to chief executive at the end of June, the company said on Tuesday.

Tanaka, a 40-year veteran of Toshiba and currently a corporate senior executive vice president, will take over from Norio Sasaki, who will move to a newly created role of vice chairman after completing a regular four-year term as CEO. The appointments are expected to be officially approved by the board in June.

Toshiba, Japan’s leading chipmaker and international nuclear plant builder, employs more than 200,000 people worldwide and vies for infrastructure projects against rivals like Hitachi Ltd, France’s Areva SA and Siemens AG of Germany.

Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher

