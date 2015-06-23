FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toshiba accounting problems extended to chip, PC ops - Nikkei
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
June 23, 2015 / 2:52 AM / 2 years ago

Toshiba accounting problems extended to chip, PC ops - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen as people are reflected on a window at the company's Hydrogen Energy R&D Center after its opening ceremony in Tokyo April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp’s semiconductor and personal computer businesses were also affected by accounting irregularities, which is likely to force the Japanese industrial conglomerate to revise down profit further, the Nikkei business daily reported.

In May, Toshiba set up a third-party committee to expand a probe into other businesses after an internal investigation found accounting problems related to infrastructure and construction work.

The company has said inappropriate book-keeping likely led to profits being overstated by about 54 billion yen ($438 million) in recent years.

A Toshiba spokeswoman said the Nikkei report was not based on anything that the company had announced and that the third-party investigation was ongoing.

The probe is expected to take until mid-July.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.