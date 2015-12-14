FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toshiba to cut up to 7,000 jobs: Nikkei
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
December 14, 2015 / 5:49 PM / 2 years ago

Toshiba to cut up to 7,000 jobs: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past a Toshiba Corp logo displayed on one of its television sets in Tokyo, Japan, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

(Reuters) - Toshiba Corp is looking to cut up to 7,000 jobs, as it looks to streamline operations in the wake of an accounting scandal, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Most of the 6,000-7,000 job cuts will be in the company’s lifestyle segment, which includes consumer appliances, the newspaper said.

Toshiba is also looking to “drastically” reduce operations at its Ome factory, Tokyo, which makes televisions and personal computers, and is considering stopping developing televisions altogether, according to the report.

The Japanese conglomerate’s chief executive, Hisao Tanaka, and a string of other senior officials resigned in July in the country’s biggest accounting scandal in years.

An independent inquiry had found that the CEO had been aware the company had inflated its profits by $1.2 billion over a period of several years.

Toshiba could not immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

Up to Monday’s close, the stock had fallen nearly 43 percent this year.

Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.