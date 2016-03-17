FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toshiba to invest $3.2 billion in new Japan chip facility
March 17, 2016 / 3:23 AM / 2 years ago

Toshiba to invest $3.2 billion in new Japan chip facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen at the company's news conference venue in Tokyo in this May 17, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao/Files

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp said it plans to invest 360 billion yen ($3.2 billion) to build a new semiconductor facility in Japan, showing it wants to grow its chip business even as it eyes the sale of other units such as appliances and healthcare.

The investment will take place over three years, Toshiba said in a statement on Thursday.

It also said separately that it was delaying its planned adoption of international financial reporting standards (IFRS). It still planned to eventually adopt the global standard, it said, but efforts to do so had been held up since last year’s accounting scandal.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chris Gallagher

