FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toshiba to discuss restructuring steps on Monday
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
December 21, 2015 / 1:12 AM / 2 years ago

Toshiba to discuss restructuring steps on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, in this November 6, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp said on Monday it would discuss its restructuring measures and it may announce the impact on its business for this fiscal year ending March.

The Nikkei business daily reported over the weekend the company is expected to forecast a record net loss of more than 500 billion yen ($4.13 billion) for the fiscal year on restructuring costs.

The company said the report was not based on any official announcement but added that if the board decided on restructuring steps on Monday, it would likely incur a significant loss.

Toshiba shares were down about 9 percent at 257 yen on Monday, while the benchmark Nikkei index was down 1.3 percent.

Toshiba, whose businesses range from laptops to nuclear power, is in the throes of restructuring after revelations this year that it overstated earnings by $1.3 billion as far back as fiscal 2008.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.