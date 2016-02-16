FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toshiba says it is not considering ending PC production
#Technology News
February 16, 2016 / 12:58 AM / 2 years ago

Toshiba says it is not considering ending PC production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pedestrians walk past a logo of Toshiba Corp outside an electronics retailer in Tokyo September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - A Toshiba Corp (6502.T) said on Tuesday it was not considering withdrawing from personal-computer production and selling its Hangzhou factory in China.

The comment by a Toshiba spokesman followed a report by the Sankei newspaper that said the Japanese conglomerate is planning to pull out of PCs as it restructures its business following a massive accounting scandal.

The Sankei said Toshiba, Fujitsu Ltd (6702.T) and VAIO are in talks to merge their PC businesses. Toshiba would consign production of its Dynabook brand to Fujitsu and VAIO factories while it focuses on design and development, helping it cut costs, the paper said.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
