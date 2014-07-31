FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toshiba quarterly profit jumps 57 pct on smartphone demand
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 31, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Toshiba quarterly profit jumps 57 pct on smartphone demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen at an electronics store in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp (6502.T), the world’s No.2 producer of NAND flash memory chips for smartphones, posted a 57 percent increase in operating profit for the April-June quarter compared to a year ago, boosted by growth in smartphone demand.

Toshiba’s operating profit of 39.5 billion yen ($384.35 million) was a record high first-quarter result, but below expectations of 44.9 billion yen, the mean of seven analysts’ estimates according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

The company kept its operating profit target for the year to March 2015 unchanged at a record 330 billion yen.

Reporting by Teppei Kasai and Yoshiyasu Shida; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.