Toshiba to report first quarter operating loss of over 10 billion yen: Nikkei
September 14, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

Toshiba to report first quarter operating loss of over 10 billion yen: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Toshiba Corp is pictured at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp (6502.T) is set to report an operating loss of more than 10 billion yen ($83 million) in the April-June quarter hurt by weakness in the consumer electronics business, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Toshiba last reported a first-quarter loss three years ago, and posted a profit of 47.6 billion yen in the year-earlier quarter, the Nikkei said.

Toshiba, which disclosed earlier this year that it overstated past profits, is due to report its delayed April-June results on Monday.

($1 = 120.4000 yen)

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

