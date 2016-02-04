FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toshiba may deepen FY loss forecast as restructuring costs mount
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 4, 2016 / 12:07 AM / in 2 years

Toshiba may deepen FY loss forecast as restructuring costs mount

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp (6502.T) said on Thursday it is examining whether to deepen its full-year loss forecast when it reports quarterly earnings later in the day, amid mounting restructuring costs after an accounting scandal.

Kyodo News and The Nikkei reported that the industrial electronics conglomerate will downgrade its net loss projection to over 600 billion yen ($5.1 billion), from the 550 billion yen currently foreseen, for the year ending March 31.

Toshiba said in a statement that the reports were not based on any company announcements and it would release its earnings at 0600 GMT.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Stephen Coates

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.