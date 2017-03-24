FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Toshiba shares rise 6 percent after Effissmo increases stake
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 24, 2017 / 12:28 AM / 5 months ago

Toshiba shares rise 6 percent after Effissmo increases stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Toshiba Corp is seen outside an electronics retail store in Tokyo, Japan, January 19, 2017.Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares in Toshiba Corp (6502.T) rose as much as 6 percent on Friday morning trade after Singapore-based fund Effissimo, established by former colleagues of Japan's most famous activist investor, became its largest shareholder.

Effissimo Capital Management, set up by Yoshiaki Murakami, owns an 8.14 percent stake in Toshiba, according to a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

The activist fund's emergence as the biggest shareholder came as the electronics conglomerate struggles with huge losses stemming from its U.S. nuclear business.

Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Richard Pullin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.