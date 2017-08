The logo of Toshiba is seen as shareholders arrive at Toshiba's extraordinary shareholders meeting in Chiba, Japan March 30, 2017.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Singapore-based fund Effissimo, established by former colleagues of Japan's most famous activist investor, Yoshiaki Murakami, raised its stake in Toshiba Corp (6502.T) to 9.84 percent, a regulatory filing made on Friday showed.

The fund last month made a filing that showed it had become the troubled electronics conglomerate's biggest shareholder with an 8.14 percent stake.