FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Toshiba shares slip ahead of chip business sale approval
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
January 25, 2017 / 12:37 AM / 7 months ago

Toshiba shares slip ahead of chip business sale approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers prepare the new year's eve numerals above a Toshiba sign in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 26, 2016.Andrew Kelly/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of Toshiba Corp (6502.T) slipped in early trading on Wednesday as the company prepared to give the nod to spinning off its chip business.

Its shares slumped 2.2 percent to 254 yen, even as the Nikkei stock index .N225 rose 1.7 percent.

Toshiba's board will meet on Friday to approve plans to make its chip business a separate company and hopes to raise more than 200 billion yen ($1.76 billion) by selling a 20 percent stake in it, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The sale is part of its efforts to brace itself for an upcoming multi-billion dollar writedown on its U.S. nuclear business, a charge that other sources have said may exceed $4.4 billion.

Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Stephen Coates

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.