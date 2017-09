The logo of Toshiba Corp is pictured at its headquarters in Tokyo in this August 13, 2015 picture. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Toshiba Corp (6502.T), struggling to recover from a $1.2 billion accounting scandal, said it was selling all the shares it owns in optical equipment maker Topcon Corp (7732.T) for around 50-60 billion yen ($413-$496 million).

The company said it expects to book a pre-tax gain of 30-40 billion yen from the sale.