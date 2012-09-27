FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toshiba says TV sales may miss 16 million target this year
#Technology News
September 27, 2012 / 5:55 AM / in 5 years

Toshiba says TV sales may miss 16 million target this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view shows Toshiba Corp's logo at the fourth International Photovoltaic Power Generation (PV) Expo in Tokyo March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp said its global television sales in the current financial year are likely come in 10-20 percent short of the company’s target of 16 million units amid tough market conditions.

Toshiba’s TV business is likely to post a loss in the six months through September but the division aims to return to profit in the second half, Masahiko Fukakushi, a Toshiba executive vice president, told reporters on Wednesday.

Reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
