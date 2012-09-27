Toshiba says TV sales may miss 16 million target this year

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp said its global television sales in the current financial year are likely come in 10-20 percent short of the company’s target of 16 million units amid tough market conditions.

Toshiba’s TV business is likely to post a loss in the six months through September but the division aims to return to profit in the second half, Masahiko Fukakushi, a Toshiba executive vice president, told reporters on Wednesday.