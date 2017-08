A man walks past a Toshiba Corp logo displayed on one of its television sets in Tokyo, Japan, November 26, 2015.

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish electronics and appliance maker Vestel on Monday said it was in talks to purchase the television unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, but said it was unclear whether the deal would be finalised at this point.

Vestel, in a statement to the Istanbul bourse, said the talks had been launched under the strategy of strengthening its position in international markets.