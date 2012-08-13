FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toshiba likely to sell 16 percent stake in Westinghouse: report
August 13, 2012 / 11:16 PM / 5 years ago

Toshiba likely to sell 16 percent stake in Westinghouse: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Toshiba Corp (6502.T) is likely to sell a 16 percent stake out of its 67 percent holding in its U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse to businesses including a U.S. nuclear-related firm to put it in a better position to win orders from developing countries, the Yomiuri newspaper said on Tuesday.

The newspaper did not identify the potential buyers of the stake or a deal amount.

Toshiba was not available for immediate comment during Japan’s summer “Obon” holidays.

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher

