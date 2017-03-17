FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Total CEO Pouyanne's 2016 pay up 25 percent at 3.8 million euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
March 17, 2017 / 3:02 PM / 5 months ago

Total CEO Pouyanne's 2016 pay up 25 percent at 3.8 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Total Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne attends an economic forum in Paris, France, December 1, 2016.Jacky Naegelen

LONDON (Reuters) - French oil major Total's chief executive, Patrick Pouyanne, received a 25 percent rise in total pay last year to 3.8 million euros ($4.1 million), it said on Friday.

The company said Pouyanne's base pay was 1.4 million euros and the variable portion amounted to 2.4 million euros.

It also said that Pouyanne had been granted 60,000 shares under a long-term scheme, worth about 2.8 million euros at current prices. It also said that the company had committed to pay Pouyanne an annual pension of 691,000 euros, based on 20 years' service at the end of 2016.

Total is France's biggest company and generated larger profits than most of its rivals in 2016.

By comparison, the CEO of Total's bigger European rival Royal Dutch Shell, Ben Van Beurden, received a 60 percent increase to his total pay in 2016 to 8.263 million euros.

Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by David Goodman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.