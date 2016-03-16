Total CEO received 3.05 million euros in remuneration in 2015

LONDON (Reuters) - Total’s Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne received remuneration of 3 million euros in 2015, his first full year at the helm of the French oil and gas company, a filing to the stock exchange showed on Wednesday.

Pouyanne, who was appointed CEO in October 2014 following the death of his predecessor Christoph de Margerie in a plane crash in Russia, has had to battle a sharp drop in oil prices since mid-2014 and led Total through heavy spending cuts as profits plummeted.

Royal Dutch Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden’s total direct remuneration fell 8 percent last year to 5.135 million euros while the head of British rival BP, Bob Dudley’s total remuneration rose 20 percent to $19.6 million, despite the firm delivering one of the lowest profits in its history.