Total CEO received 3.05 million euros in remuneration in 2015
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
March 16, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

Total CEO received 3.05 million euros in remuneration in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Patrick Pouyanne, Chief Executive Officer of Total, attends the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative summit in Paris, France, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

LONDON (Reuters) - Total’s Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne received remuneration of 3 million euros in 2015, his first full year at the helm of the French oil and gas company, a filing to the stock exchange showed on Wednesday.

Pouyanne, who was appointed CEO in October 2014 following the death of his predecessor Christoph de Margerie in a plane crash in Russia, has had to battle a sharp drop in oil prices since mid-2014 and led Total through heavy spending cuts as profits plummeted.

Royal Dutch Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden’s total direct remuneration fell 8 percent last year to 5.135 million euros while the head of British rival BP, Bob Dudley’s total remuneration rose 20 percent to $19.6 million, despite the firm delivering one of the lowest profits in its history.

Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
