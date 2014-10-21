FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French prosecutors open probe into Total's CEO death: source
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 21, 2014 / 7:38 AM / 3 years ago

French prosecutors open probe into Total's CEO death: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Paris prosecutors opened a manslaughter investigation following the death of Christophe de Margerie, the head of French oil group Total, in a plane crash in Russia, a judiciary source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Separately, French accident investigation agency BEA said it would participate in Russia’s Total air crash inquiry, sending three investigators to Moscow later on Tuesday.

De Margerie was killed when his private jet collided with a snow plough as it was taking off from Moscow’s Vnukovo airport on Monday night.

Reporting by Marine Pennetier, Tim Hepher,; writing by Michel Rose

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.